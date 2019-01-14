Dr. Jillian Woodruff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodruff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Woodruff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.
Modern Gynecology3851 Piper St Ste U471, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Woodruff is an incredibly smart and caring physician. My previous OB would not do any bloodwork for infertility because I didn’t have issues getting pregnant with my first child. She took the time to listen to my concerns and sure enough I needed help to get pregnant. Now we are finally expecting our 2nd after trying for over 3 years. If you need someone that will truly take the time to help you with your gynecolocal needs she is the right doctor! Thank you, Modern Gynocology for caring.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1376794156
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Beth Israel Medical Center
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Dr. Woodruff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodruff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodruff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodruff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodruff.
