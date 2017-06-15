Dr. Jillian Stalling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Stalling, MD
Overview
Dr. Jillian Stalling, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Stalling works at
Locations
Pain Mgmt. and Anesthesia Associates10228 Dupont Circle Dr E, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 222-7401
Birth Center Operations LLC9835 Auburn Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 222-7401
Dupont Hospital2520 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 222-7401Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stalling is an example of what all OB/GYN doctors should strive to be. My wife and had looked all over the country, (New York, California, Nebraska, Texas, and Colorado), searching for a physician that could help. We'd made costly trips in pursuit of finding a doctor, and after years of scouring the map, we finally found a doctor in the heart of Illinois. Dr. Stalling has been an excellent physician. She has treated with respect, and dignity, and not once has every made us feel like idiots
About Dr. Jillian Stalling, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659593507
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stalling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stalling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stalling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.