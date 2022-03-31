Dr. Jillian Eaves, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jillian Eaves, DMD
Dr. Jillian Eaves, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC.
Folly Road Dental Care1417 Folly Rd Ste 402, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (843) 484-7819Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
I had to have a crown done so I was in the office about two hours. I am not a fan of going to the dentist so I asked to have nitrous oxide as I hate the sound of the drill and the weird taste you get in your mouth. Dr. Eaves and her assistant were very patient with me and I would recommend the practice to anyone looking for a good dental office.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1023531597
