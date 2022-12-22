See All Pediatricians in Pismo Beach, CA
Dr. Jillian Davenport, MD

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jillian Davenport, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

Dr. Davenport works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pismo Beach Pediatric Center
    2 James Way Ste 209, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jillian Davenport, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1093133340
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jillian Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Davenport has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Davenport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davenport works at Pismo Beach Pediatrics in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Davenport’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Davenport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davenport.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davenport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davenport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

