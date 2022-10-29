See All Psychiatrists in Fort Collins, CO
Dr. Jillian Busch, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Dr. Jillian Busch, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. 

Dr. Busch works at Mountain Crest Behavioral Healthcare Center in Fort Collins, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Mountain Crest
    Mountain Crest
4601 Corbett Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80528
(970) 207-4857
    Quest Diagnostics Clinical Lab
    Quest Diagnostics Clinical Lab
3519 Richmond Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 207-4864

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Poudre Valley Hospital

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Jillian Busch is the best psychiatrist I have seen in my experience with doctors in California, Texas, Washington state, and Colorado. Easy to talk to, kind, caring, and technically proficient. I’ve seen her for psychopharmacology for some three years now. I’d see her for therapy, too, if she also did that. Strongly recommended.
    About Dr. Jillian Busch, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1053511204
    Dr. Busch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Busch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Busch works at Mountain Crest Behavioral Healthcare Center in Fort Collins, CO. View the full address on Dr. Busch’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Busch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

