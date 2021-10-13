Overview

Dr. Jillian Alfonso, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Alfonso works at Montefiore Medical Group-Greene Medical Arts Pavilion (MAP) in Bronx, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.