Dr. Jill Whyte, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Whyte works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.