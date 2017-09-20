Dr. Jill Whyte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whyte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Whyte, MD
Dr. Jill Whyte, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4438
Vivo Health Pharmacy At Cfam450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8500
Dr. Kristine Beetham27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7660Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health9 Vermont Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 812-3700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Dr. Whyte was highly recommended by my gynecologist to treat an abnormal biopsy. She is the ultimate professional. She gave me her recommendations for the right course of treatment and never made me feel like I was rushed. She fully explained everything. Her office staff is amazing and helpful. In all my years of going to doctors, I have never met a more professional, compassionate, understanding, confident and super smart doctor.
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1730216706
Education & Certifications
- New York University Hospital Center
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Whyte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whyte accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whyte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whyte works at
Dr. Whyte has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Uterine Fibroids and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whyte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Whyte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whyte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whyte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whyte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.