Dr. Jill Whitehouse, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Whitehouse works at Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.