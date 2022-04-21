Dr. Jill Whitehouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitehouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Whitehouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jill Whitehouse, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Whitehouse works at
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1150 N 35th Ave Ste 555, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-5749Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 204, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 869-5751Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pm
Memorial Division of Pediatric General Surgery1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 869-5753Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
My daughter surgery went so well and recovery was so fast!
- Pediatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1467541557
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Medical College Wisconsin
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
