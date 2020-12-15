Dr. Jill Waters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Waters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Waters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Waters works at
Locations
Macon550 Professional Dr, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-3007
Primary Pediatrics of Macon5300 Bowman Park, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 741-3007
Primary Pediatrics6082 Lakeview Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 333-2270
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have taken my daughters to Dr. Waters for years. She is very friendly. The visits are thorough. The staff is helpful and friendly. Short wait time. Best after hour care!
About Dr. Jill Waters, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
