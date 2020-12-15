Overview

Dr. Jill Waters, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Waters works at Primary Pediatrics, PC in Macon, GA with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.