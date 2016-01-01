Dr. Jill Walsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Walsh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.
Pediatrics - Mercy Medical Group - Citrus Heights Ca7115 Greenback Ln Fl 3, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386755767
- Uc Davis Med Center
- Uc Davis Med Center|University Of California Davis Medical Center
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Walsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Walsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.