Dr. Jill Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Wallace, MD is a dermatologist in Liberty, MO. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wallace is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Hugh Bailey MD124 Westwoods Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 454-0666
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 454-0666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jill Wallace, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1972829380
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Acne, Warts and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
