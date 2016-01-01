Dr. Tolia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Tolia, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Tolia, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Montclair, NJ.
Locations
Jill Tolia MD LLC5 Roosevelt Pl Ste B1, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 337-5939
Newton Medical Center175 High St, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 579-8321
Lakeview Healthcare System410 Fern Dr, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 218-8200
- 4 50 Church St Ste 111, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 337-5939
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jill Tolia, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1972721629
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University - St Michael's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tolia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolia, there are benefits to both methods.