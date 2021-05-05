Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater Freedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Slater Freedberg works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (781) 862-2322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slater Freedberg?
I've been seeing Dr. Slater Freedberg for years and she is always very competent and efficient. She addresses all of my concerns, has helpful recommendations, and helps me to understand what really isn't an issue. During covid the office did a great job of not crowding people in the waiting room and handling things safely and efficiently.
About Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1255389425
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slater Freedberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slater Freedberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slater Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slater Freedberg works at
Dr. Slater Freedberg has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slater Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater Freedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater Freedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater Freedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.