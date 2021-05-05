See All Dermatologists in Lexington, MA
Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD

Dermatology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Slater Freedberg works at Lexington Waltham Dermatology in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington-waltham Dermatology Group PC
    57 Bedford St Ste 201, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 862-2322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Acne
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Fungal Nail Infection
Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Intertrigo
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Folliculitis
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 05, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Slater Freedberg for years and she is always very competent and efficient. She addresses all of my concerns, has helpful recommendations, and helps me to understand what really isn't an issue. During covid the office did a great job of not crowding people in the waiting room and handling things safely and efficiently.
    Tamara — May 05, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255389425
    Education & Certifications

    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Slater Freedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slater Freedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slater Freedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slater Freedberg works at Lexington Waltham Dermatology in Lexington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Slater Freedberg’s profile.

    Dr. Slater Freedberg has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slater Freedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Slater Freedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slater Freedberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slater Freedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slater Freedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

