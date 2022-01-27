Dr. Jill Serrahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Serrahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Serrahn, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Serrahn works at
Locations
-
1
Midtown Obstetrics and Gynecology - West Highlands4330 W 37th Ave, Denver, CO 80212 Directions (303) 997-0545Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Anna R Horn, Np4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 400, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0631
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Serrahn?
Jill was our OB over the span of three children. We lucked out seeing her for several of our early prenatal appointments & chose to remain in her care after feeling completely at ease and very involved and informed during each visit. Jill is warm, funny, relatable and simply wonderful as a care provider. My husband and I both heartily recommend her!
About Dr. Jill Serrahn, MD
- Gynecology
- English, French and Spanish
- 1033169172
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serrahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serrahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serrahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Serrahn works at
Dr. Serrahn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Serrahn speaks French and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.