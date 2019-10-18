Dr. Jill Rau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Rau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Rau, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. Rau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 280A, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
-
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rau?
She was extremely detailed and very communicative when dealing with my wife over her problems. Best doctor I've met with in many years.
About Dr. Jill Rau, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316474216
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rau works at
Dr. Rau has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.