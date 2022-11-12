Dr. Ratain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Ratain, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Ratain, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5501 Hopkins Bayview Cir Ste 1B, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-2044
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great. Excellent communicator and medical doctor. Her diagnosis was right of target.
About Dr. Jill Ratain, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851330229
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ratain has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.