Dr. Jill Peterson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Aspen Dental in Plattsburgh, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.