Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD

Urology
4.9 (108)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Peters-Gee works at Progressive Women's Health in Farmington, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physicians for Womens Health LLC
    499 Farmington Ave Ste 220, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 678-7300
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Hartford Hospital
    80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-2791

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bristol Hospital
  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Urinary Incontinence
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 01, 2022
    I have gone to Dr. Peters-Gee for over 30 years. She has always given me good advice and answered any questions concisely and provided me with utmost care at every turn. She has given me self-confidence in a very positive way. I applaud her medical practice, ethics, kindness and thoroughness 100%.
    Susan Hight — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Jill Peters-Gee, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447341961
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peters-Gee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters-Gee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters-Gee has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters-Gee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters-Gee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters-Gee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters-Gee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters-Gee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

