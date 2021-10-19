Overview

Dr. Jill Parrish, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Louisville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Summa Health System - Akron Campus.



Dr. Parrish works at Community Health Care of Louisville in Louisville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.