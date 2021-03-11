Dr. Jill Oxley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Oxley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Oxley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.
Dr. Oxley works at
Locations
-
1
Cape Cod Surgical Associates Inc.40 Lewis Bay Rd, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 775-0800
-
2
Cuda Women's Health Center35 Wilkens Ln, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 957-1720
-
3
CCHC General and Specialty Surgery105 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5565Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-7600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oxley?
I am blessed to have had Dr. Oxley do my unexpected surgery. I felt confident knowing that I was in such capable hands.
About Dr. Jill Oxley, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316984420
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oxley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxley works at
Dr. Oxley has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.