Overview

Dr. Jill Oxley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital.



Dr. Oxley works at Cape Cod Surgical Associates Inc. in Hyannis, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.