Dr. Jill Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.
Locations
Dermatology Specialists of Omaha909 N 96th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 559-4186Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a bit apprehensive to take my 4 y/o to see Dr. Nelson because of several unflattering on-line reviews. We came 30 min early to fill out paperwork & to be available in case she could see us sooner. We waited for less than 10 min. Dr. Nelson came in quickly and was absolutely phenomenal with a worried mom & her sidekick. She was patient, kind, comforting, and took her time to educate us. I wholeheartedly and without any reservation recommend her.
About Dr. Jill Nelson, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164531158
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Iowa Hosps And Clins
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nelson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
