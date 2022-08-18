Dr. Jill Mines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Mines, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Mines, MD is a Dermatologist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mines works at
Locations
-
1
Affiliated Dermatologists Inc.3901 Las Posas Rd Ste 108, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 983-0407
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mines?
I have been seeing Dr. Mines for several years. I am always impressed by her attention to detail, her wonderful caring, and the way any skin issues are addressed and solved.
About Dr. Jill Mines, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003840869
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mines works at
Dr. Mines has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mines speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mines.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.