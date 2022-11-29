Overview

Dr. Jill Mazza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Mazza works at East Valley ENT in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.