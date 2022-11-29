Dr. Jill Mazza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Jill Mazza, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas Grosch MD Apc191 S Buena Vista St Ste 320, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 559-9727
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had sinus surgery with no issues. Dr Mazza knows what she is doing and I would recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Jill Mazza, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mazza has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazza, there are benefits to both methods.