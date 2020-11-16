See All Pediatricians in Carmel, IN
Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON.

Dr. Mazurek works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephanie Bergstein MD LLC
    12065 Old Meridian St Ste 100, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 844-5351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2020
    Excellent physician.
    Steve — Nov 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972678852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Mazurek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazurek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazurek works at Meridian Pediatrics in Carmel, IN. View the full address on Dr. Mazurek’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazurek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazurek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

