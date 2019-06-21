See All Pediatricians in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Jill Mason, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Mason, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Mason works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch
    9137 Ridgeline Blvd Ste 130, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 21, 2019
    All three of my kids see Dr. Mason, and we all love her! She really takes the time to talk to us and help figure what is going on. All of my kids have had some weird issues and she helped us get to the right people and made sure that the kids were getting better! The office she works at is amazing and the entire staff care about my children!
    Alexa F — Jun 21, 2019
    About Dr. Jill Mason, MD

    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1326013053
    • 1326013053
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Pediatrics
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Mason, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mason is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mason has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mason works at Rose Pediatrics at Highlands Ranch in Highlands Ranch, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mason’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

