See All Neurologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD

Neurology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. Marjama-Lyons works at Healthsouth Rehabilitation in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Insomnia and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Cristina Sanchez, MD
Dr. Cristina Sanchez, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD
Dr. Amy Crepeau, MD
8 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
Dr. Maciej Mrugala, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque
    7000 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 797-3771
  2. 2
    580 W 8th St Fl 91, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 244-9818

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia
Confusion
Difficulty With Walking
Insomnia
Confusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Confusion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marjama-Lyons?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marjama-Lyons to family and friends

    Dr. Marjama-Lyons' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marjama-Lyons

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD.

    About Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366534570
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marjama-Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marjama-Lyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marjama-Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marjama-Lyons has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Insomnia and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marjama-Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marjama-Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marjama-Lyons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marjama-Lyons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marjama-Lyons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.