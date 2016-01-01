Overview

Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.



Dr. Marjama-Lyons works at Healthsouth Rehabilitation in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Insomnia and Confusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.