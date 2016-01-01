Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marjama-Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD
Dr. Jill Marjama-Lyons, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Albuquerque7000 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 797-3771
- 2 580 W 8th St Fl 91, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 244-9818
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366534570
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Dr. Marjama-Lyons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marjama-Lyons accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marjama-Lyons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marjama-Lyons has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Insomnia and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marjama-Lyons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marjama-Lyons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marjama-Lyons.
