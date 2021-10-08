See All Family Doctors in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Jill Mackey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Jill Mackey, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jill Mackey, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with St Francis Hospital

Dr. Mackey works at Mackey Family Practice in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Kopecki, DO
Dr. Robert Kopecki, DO
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Wingel, DO
Dr. Mark Wingel, DO
8 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Alan Warrington, DO
Dr. Alan Warrington, DO
10 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine of Limestone
    4512 Kirkwood Hwy Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 660-7302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Hypertension
Anxiety
Obesity
Hypertension
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mackey?

    Oct 08, 2021
    I’m new to DE and did an exhaustive search of PCPs in the area. (I research everything)! I was down to a couple of options, but I chose Dr. Mackey based on availability and other reviews. I’m so glad I did. I found her to be extremely thorough, super personable & she made me more comfortable than I have ever felt with a doctor ever. I’m now confident that she is also the best choice for my husband and son. If you need a family physician, I highly recommend her!
    Rebecca C. — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jill Mackey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Mackey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mackey to family and friends

    Dr. Mackey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mackey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Mackey, MD.

    About Dr. Jill Mackey, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578505863
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Francis Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackey works at Mackey Family Practice in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Mackey’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jill Mackey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.