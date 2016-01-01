Dr. Lekovic accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jill Lekovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Lekovic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH.
Locations
Chapcare-lincoln2055 LINCOLN AVE, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 398-6300
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jill Lekovic, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lekovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekovic speaks Spanish.
