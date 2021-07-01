Dr. Jill Lane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Lane, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lane works at
Locations
Scripps Hospital and Clinics10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8879Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered for three years with my unresolved medical problem, visited my Doctor numerous times, landed in the emergency hospital twice with the same condition. Finally decided to changed Doctors. Visited Jill Aimee Lane M.D. the first quarter of this year, it is now June and I’m happy to write my very positive and exceptional experience. Dr. Lane carefully listened to my health concerns with a genuine demeanor of compassion, Doctor Lane quickly went to work. I’m now feeling well again. Dr. Lane is a highly skilled and competent M.D. I thank my lucky stars to have found Dr. Jill Aimee Lee.
About Dr. Jill Lane, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lane has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.