Overview

Dr. Jill Lambert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Carolina Hospital and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lambert works at MDVIP - Chapel Hill, North Carolina in Chapel Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.