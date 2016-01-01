Dr. Jill Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Johnson, MD
Dr. Jill Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Vitreo Retinal Surgery7760 France Ave S Ste 310, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
Vitreoretinal Surgery P.A. - Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 520, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (763) 550-1002
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Jill Johnson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
