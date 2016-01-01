Dr. Jill Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Johnson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Johnson, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Locations
Arthritis Group920 Town Center Dr Ste 30, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Arthritis Group7908 Bustleton Ave Unit B, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jill Johnson, MD
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.