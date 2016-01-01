Dr. Javahery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jill Javahery, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Javahery, MD is a Dermatologist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Javahery works at
Locations
-
1
Nancy J Samolitis MD Inc3736 Atlantic Ave Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 256-9929
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Javahery?
About Dr. Jill Javahery, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1568647022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Javahery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Javahery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Javahery works at
Dr. Javahery has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javahery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Javahery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javahery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javahery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javahery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.