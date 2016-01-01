Dr. Huded accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jill Huded, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Huded, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, KS.
Dr. Huded works at
Locations
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jill Huded, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1093122251
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huded has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huded has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huded.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huded, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huded appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.