Overview

Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Hechtman works at Champaign Dental Group in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL, Lakeland, FL and Plant City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.