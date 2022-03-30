Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hechtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Brandon401 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2229
Practice2701 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 684-2229
Obstetrics & Gynecology at Oakfield505 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 684-2229Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at Tampa Palms14710 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 684-2229
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at W Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd2550 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste C, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 684-2229
AdventHealth Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology at North Lakeland1525 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (813) 684-2229
Obstetrics & Gynecology at Plant City514 Sugar Creek Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 684-2229
Tampa Obstetrics1513 W Busch Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 684-2229Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hechtman delivered our baby boy at St Mary’s and was fantastic! Professional, supportive, compassionate, and listened to our every concern and question. Such an amazing doctor! We’re so blessed to have had such a positive birth experience!
About Dr. Jill Hechtman, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hechtman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hechtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hechtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hechtman has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hechtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hechtman speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hechtman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hechtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hechtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hechtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.