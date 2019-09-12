See All Plastic Surgeons in Plainsboro, NJ
Dr. Jill Hazen, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jill Hazen, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Hazen works at Hazen Medical Spa in Plainsboro, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hazen Medical Spa
    10 Forrestal Rd # 104, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 452-0246
  2. 2
    Hazen Plastic Surgery
    311 Commons Way, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 921-7747

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 12, 2019
Dr. Hazen performed my tummy tuck and I am so happy with my results. On top of the amazing results I received outstanding care from Dr. Hazen in my pre and post operation appointments. Her staff is consistently friendly and care truly about the patients. I am so happy to have had such an amazing surgeon and wonderful staff to support and help me through all this.
— Sep 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jill Hazen, DO
About Dr. Jill Hazen, DO

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hungarian and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1376624254
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jill Hazen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hazen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

