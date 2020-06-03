Overview

Dr. Jill Genua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Genua works at Capital District Colon/Rectal in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anoscopy, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.