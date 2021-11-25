Overview

Dr. Jill Flanagan, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.



Dr. Flanagan works at Children's Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Fayetteville, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.