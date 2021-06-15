Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishbane-Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD
Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4 E 95th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 348-1111
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Fishbane-Mayer was my gynecologist for over 30 years. Besides being an outstanding clinician, she is a warm and caring individual. I reluctantly stopped seeing Dr. Jill when I moved to Florida.
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Fishbane-Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishbane-Mayer has seen patients for Colposcopy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishbane-Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishbane-Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer.
