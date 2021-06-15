See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Meredith Sternstein, MD
Dr. Meredith Sternstein, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Susan Khalil, MD
Dr. Susan Khalil, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD
Dr. Michelle Santoyo, MD
6 (23)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    4 E 95th St Ste 1A, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 348-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginosis Screening
Colposcopy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Vaginosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer?

Jun 15, 2021
Dr. Fishbane-Mayer was my gynecologist for over 30 years. Besides being an outstanding clinician, she is a warm and caring individual. I reluctantly stopped seeing Dr. Jill when I moved to Florida.
Steffi Gavin — Jun 15, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fishbane-Mayer to family and friends

Dr. Fishbane-Mayer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD.

About Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932116779
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishbane-Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fishbane-Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fishbane-Mayer has seen patients for Colposcopy and HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishbane-Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishbane-Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishbane-Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jill Fishbane-Mayer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.