Dr. Jill Felder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Felder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jill Felder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and East Liverpool City Hospital.
Children's Diagnostic Center3150 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Very well run office. Dr. Felder is a sincere nice person with in depth knowledge of diabetes. I am really thankful to him for treating me with good care and attention.
About Dr. Jill Felder, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1801871587
Education & Certifications
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- U Pittsburgh Med Ctr
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Hospital Affiliations
- Trinity Medical Center East
- East Liverpool City Hospital
Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Felder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.