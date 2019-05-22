Dr. Jill Einhorn, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Einhorn, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jill Einhorn, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Einhorn & Einhorn Dpm S2616 AVENUE U, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 278-8020
-
2
Steinway Foot Care4105 31ST AVE, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 278-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Jill Einhorn upon the recommendation of a close friend. The doctor addressed my very painful problem in both a professional and caring way. Minutes later, I was walking almost pain free for the first time in months. For me, Dr. Jill is tops. Well worth the trip from northern Queens.
About Dr. Jill Einhorn, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1427131234
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Einhorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Einhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Einhorn speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.
