Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.

They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 3700, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (317) 621-0100
    Community Hospital South
    Community Hospital South
1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 (317) 621-0100
    Community Surgery Center North
    Community Surgery Center North
8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 (317) 621-0100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Dec 28, 2021
    Some seek a miracle; I sought out the best qualified with extensive experience neurosurgeon and found that in Dr. Donaldson. Over the top pleased with every step from initial diagnosis to surgery and now to pain feel ability to walk a city block.
    Carole E — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1811966807
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
