Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital North.
They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7120 Clearvista Dr Ste 3700, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-0100
Community Hospital South1402 E County Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 621-0100
Community Surgery Center North8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 150, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Some seek a miracle; I sought out the best qualified with extensive experience neurosurgeon and found that in Dr. Donaldson. Over the top pleased with every step from initial diagnosis to surgery and now to pain feel ability to walk a city block.
About Dr. Jill Donaldson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1811966807
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
