Dr. Jill Dietz, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Jill Dietz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.

Dr. Dietz works at RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN HOSP in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 896-1787
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wright Surgery Center
    1611 S Green Rd Ste 124, Cleveland, OH 44121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 553-5026
    University Hospitals Minoff Health Center at Chagrin Highlands
    3909 Orange Pl Ste 4400, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 896-1787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 14, 2016
    Dr Dietz is every womans dream doctor. for that time in your life that is so terrifying, she is the best there can possibly be! She is smart, she is confident and she is your Friend! I loved her, she made me feel safe.
    sandy in cleveland ohio — Apr 14, 2016
    About Dr. Jill Dietz, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487672945
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Dietz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dietz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dietz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dietz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dietz has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dietz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dietz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dietz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dietz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dietz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

