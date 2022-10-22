See All Pediatricians in Newnan, GA
Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Dr. Dickerson works at Vibrant Kids Pediatrics LLC in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vibrant Kids Pediatrics LLC
    10 Market Square Way Ste 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 423-5560

Hospital Affiliations
  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Cough
Postnasal Drip
Fever Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
    Dawn — Oct 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497714257
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical Academy Of Pediatric Special Needs (Maps)
    • University Of Nc Hospitals
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
