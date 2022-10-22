Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD
Dr. Jill Dickerson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Vibrant Kids Pediatrics LLC10 Market Square Way Ste 100, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 423-5560
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
She was recommended by a couple friends who have seen her for years. We only went for a regular checkup but Dr Jill spent a long time with us and answered all our questions.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Medical Academy Of Pediatric Special Needs (Maps)
- University Of Nc Hospitals
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickerson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.
