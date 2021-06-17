See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jill Conway, MD

Neurology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jill Conway, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Conway works at Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care - SouthPark
    Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care - SouthPark
6324 Fairview Rd Ste 330, Charlotte, NC 28210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 17, 2021
    My mother is seeing her; from what I can tell, she is VERY thorough. I am so grateful that she's taking care of my mom. I'm in California and am often worried about not being able to be there. My mother is African-American and I frequently worry about doctors not taking her seriously. Dr. Conway has left no stone unturned. Thank you for committing to your code of ethics and taking your oath seriously. Much appreciated!
    Breeshia — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jill Conway, MD

    • Neurology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, French
    • Female
    • 1205991502
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Conway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Conway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Conway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Conway works at Novant Health Multiple Sclerosis Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Conway’s profile.

    Dr. Conway has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Conway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Conway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Conway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

