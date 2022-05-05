Dr. Jill Collier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Collier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Collier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Collier works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterologists of Ocean County, PA477 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Forked River Office939 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
3
Endoscopy Center of Toms River473 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-4422
-
4
Brick Office1617 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 349-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collier?
Dr. Collier is an exceptional doctor. She listens, asks relevant questions, is thorough and genuinely commits herself to making her patients better. As an added plus, she is respectful of her patients and their time. You will not wait an inordinate amou T if time to be seen. In times of medical crisis, Dr. Collier has risen to the occasion. It is so comforting to really like and respect my doctor.
About Dr. Jill Collier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1740222702
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collier works at
Dr. Collier has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.