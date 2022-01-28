See All Ophthalmologists in Wellesley, MA
Ophthalmology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Carmody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wellesley, MA. 

Dr. Carmody works at Champaign Dental Group in Wellesley, MA with other offices in Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    65 Walnut St Ste 301, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 964-1050
    Newton Wellesley Eye Associates
    2000 Washington St Ste 462, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 964-1050

Hospital Affiliations
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders

Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 28, 2022
    Cataract surgery.
    Gil Mason — Jan 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jill Carmody, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1235376922
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Carmody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carmody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carmody has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carmody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carmody has seen patients for Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carmody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmody. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.