Dr. Jill Captain, MD

Family Medicine
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jill Captain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. 

Dr. Captain works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bethesda Immediate Care
    8305 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 830-5799
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 24, 2021
    She was the best primary care I could find after many years looking but unfortunately she is not with allcare Bethesda anymore and I can not find her to continue with her:((
    Marjan2020 — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Jill Captain, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942469390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jill Captain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Captain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Captain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Captain accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Captain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Captain works at AllCare Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Captain’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Captain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Captain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Captain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Captain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

