Dr. Jill Buckley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jill Buckley, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Va San Diego Healthcare System3350 La Jolla Village Dr, San Diego, CA 92161 Directions (858) 552-8585Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
UC SAN DIEGO MEDICAL CENTER a HILLCREST200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I went to Dr. Buckley after much research. A MRI discovered a "nodule" on my prostate. Being concerned, I wanted to see a Urologist that would be able to help me from beginning to end and that is Dr. Buckley. She does not talk at you rather she addresses all of your questions and thoroughly explains what the strategy is for dealing with my issue and what she would recommend doing based upon multiple other testing results. She is thorough, respectful and treats you like a human being. Her nurse is very efficient and I am thrilled this was the decision I made. Be aware that UCSD is a massive facility and there will be a substantial walk from parking to her building but it is well worth it.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of California Sf
- University Of California San F
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urethral Stricture and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.