Overview

Dr. Jill Buckley, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Buckley works at VA San Diego Healthcare System in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urethral Stricture and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.