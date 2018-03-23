Dr. Jill Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jill Brodsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jill Brodsky, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Brodsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caremount Medical30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
2
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brodsky?
DO NOT GO BY HER BAD REVIEWS!!! Four years ago I was referred to Dr. Brodsky by my pediatrician. I was scared and had no idea what was happening with my daughter. Dr. Brodsky was wonderful! She was calm, confident and reassuring that she already had an idea of what was going on with my daughter. The past four years her and her staff have been nothing but wonderful. I trusted her judgment and protocols and everything worked out for the best.
About Dr. Jill Brodsky, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376727933
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brodsky works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brodsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brodsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.